Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

