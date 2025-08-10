SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
