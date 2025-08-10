Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,640,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 822% from the average session volume of 286,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.87.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

