SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $25,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $41.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

