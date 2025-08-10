SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,976 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

