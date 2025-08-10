SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

