SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 99,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $722.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.