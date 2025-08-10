SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.26 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 293378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at about $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.