Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,387,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

