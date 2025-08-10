Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 23881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Subaru by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Subaru by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Subaru by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

