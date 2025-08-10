Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,465.64. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

