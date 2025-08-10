Susquehanna Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $105.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.