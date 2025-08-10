Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Stake Increased by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $291,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

TPHD stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.