Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
