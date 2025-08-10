Top Streaming Stocks To Consider – August 8th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Trade Desk, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the real-time delivery of digital content—such as video, music, podcasts or cloud gaming—over the internet. Investors track them to gain exposure to the rapidly growing on-demand entertainment sector, with performance driven by subscriber growth, content investment and distribution technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 95,076,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,094,875. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $33.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,526,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $20.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.13. 7,680,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.24. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $17.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $704.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,555. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $701.76 and its 200-day moving average is $628.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $8.13 on Friday, reaching $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,670. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $141.34 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

