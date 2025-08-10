Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

