Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 8,837 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

