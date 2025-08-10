Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,592,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.77 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

