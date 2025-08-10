Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

