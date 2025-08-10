Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

