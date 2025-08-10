Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given a $98.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $98.00 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

