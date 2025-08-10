Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Set at $98.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) received a $98.00 price target from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.71% from the company’s previous close.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 38.6%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.