TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 7.6%

TLSI opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Richard Marshak sold 6,597 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $34,172.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,943.18. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 16,125 shares of company stock valued at $83,528 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of TriSalus Life Sciences worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.