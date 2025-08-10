True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,137 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 509,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

