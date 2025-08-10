True North Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,094,000 after buying an additional 77,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,059,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

