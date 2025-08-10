True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6%
QUS opened at $163.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
