True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6%

QUS opened at $163.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.