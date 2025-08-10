US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

