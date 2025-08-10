US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

