US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

