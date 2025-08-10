Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

