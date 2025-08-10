Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,350,000 after purchasing an additional 976,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BNDX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1072 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

