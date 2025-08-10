Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRCA stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

