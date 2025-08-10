Virtu Financial LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,257 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 19.09% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABD opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

