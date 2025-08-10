Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IHI stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.