Virtus Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.