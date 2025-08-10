VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 991184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. VTEX had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

