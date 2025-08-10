Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.