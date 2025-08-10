What is B. Riley’s Forecast for LifeMD Q4 Earnings?

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for LifeMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459,646.98. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefan Galluppi sold 85,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,052,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,958.62. This trade represents a 51.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,550. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LifeMD by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LifeMD by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

