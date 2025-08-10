What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for FTC Solar Q1 Earnings?

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FTC Solar’s current full-year earnings is ($3.98) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.16. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

