What is William Blair’s Estimate for Airbnb FY2025 Earnings?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $29,240,816.03. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

