What is William Blair’s Forecast for Duolingo Q4 Earnings?

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

Duolingo Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $370.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.33. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $15,430,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.