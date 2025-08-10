White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 750,372 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,382 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.