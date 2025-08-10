White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

