White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

