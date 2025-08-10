White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.