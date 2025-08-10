White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

