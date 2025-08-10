White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $384,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

