White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 42,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

