White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.11. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
