White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.11. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.