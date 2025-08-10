White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

